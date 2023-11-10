Performance Tester

Nov 10, 2023

Hiring – Performance Tester – Contract – Hybrid

Performance Tester is needed to join the innovative team by helping and ensuring that critical components of an application perform as expected under varying user loads and to help evaluate the resource usage.
Performance Tester with JMeter and LoadRunner experience
Able to create test case, design and Implementation
Report , Acceptance Criteria, Change Request Writing.
JMeter API performance Testing
Experience in implementing performance tests in a multi-tiered and microservice architecture
Worked on Functional and non functional testing, unit testing, integration testing, system testing, Performance testing

Desired Skills:

  • Performance Test
  • LoadRunner
  • API
  • JMeter

Learn more/Apply for this position