Performance Tester

Hiring – Performance Tester – Contract – Hybrid

Performance Tester is needed to join the innovative team by helping and ensuring that critical components of an application perform as expected under varying user loads and to help evaluate the resource usage.

Performance Tester with JMeter and LoadRunner experience

Able to create test case, design and Implementation

Report , Acceptance Criteria, Change Request Writing.

JMeter API performance Testing

Experience in implementing performance tests in a multi-tiered and microservice architecture

Worked on Functional and non functional testing, unit testing, integration testing, system testing, Performance testing

Desired Skills:

Performance Test

LoadRunner

API

JMeter

