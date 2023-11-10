Performance Tester – Remote Remote

Hiring – Performance Tester – Contract – Hybrid
Performance Tester is needed to join the innovative team by helping and ensuring that critical components of an application perform as expected under varying user loads and to help evaluate the resource usage.
Performance Tester with JMeter and LoadRunner experience
Able to create test case, design and Implementation
Report , Acceptance Criteria, Change Request Writing.
JMeter API performance Testing
Experience in implementing performance tests in a multi-tiered and microservice architecture
Worked on Functional and non functional testing, unit testing, integration testing, system testing, Performance testing
Desired Skills:
- Performance Test
- LoadRunner
- API
- JMeter