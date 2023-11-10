Project Manager

?? Lead the Agricultural Revolution: Project Manager Wanted! ??

Are you a seasoned Project Manager with a passion for steering transformative projects in the realm of agriculture? If you thrive in cultivating success through effective planning and execution, this opportunity is your gateway to shaping the future of farming!

– PM qualification is a non-negotiable

Minimum Requirement

Grade 12.

Work experience as a Project Manager.

Formal PMP qualification.

Hands-on experience with flowcharts, technical documentation, and schedules.

Knowledge of project management software (e.g., Jira or Microsoft Projects).

Solid organization and time-management skills.

Degree in Business Administration or related field.

PMP / PRINCE2 / PMBOK certification (advantageous).

Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment.

Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritise tasks.

Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details.

Exceptional time-management and organizational skills.

Strong verbal as well as written communication skills.

Responsibilities

Schedule regular meetings and record decisions (e.g., assigned tasks and next steps).

Break projects into doable tasks and set timeframes and goals.

Conduct risk analyses.

Prepare and provide documentation to internal teams and key stakeholders.

Track expenses and predict future costs.

Monitor project progress and address potential issues.

Coordinate quality controls to ensure deliverables meet requirements.

Measure and report on project performance.

Act as the point of contact for all participants.

Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage resources in an effective and efficient manner.

Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan.

Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout the entire project execution.

Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement.

Desired Skills:

Project management

PMP

JIRA

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position