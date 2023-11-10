Python Team Leader

Our client, a giant in the GIS space, currently requires the expertise of an experienced Python Team Leader who can assist with establishing a formal structure to the team (standard operating procedures, quality assurance, mentoring, tools & techniques). This company has evolved from a start-up to a growing company, but their internal processes have not, and that is where they need someone to make a difference, your innovation and technical know-how will make you the perfect candidate.

Desired Skills:

Lead a team

Innovation

Mentoring

Development team management

Business Strategy

linux

python

postgressSQL

GIS

cloud

architecture

development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Experience:

– Minimum 3 years experience in leading IT teams (specifically in a development environement)

– Any tertiary IT qualification will be beneficial

– Able to identify areas of improvement

– Establish/recommend new ways of work, processes, tools, techniques and implement them

– Work under pressure (as they are in a growth stage, they are constantly chasing deadlines and work under pressure)

– Can motivate / mentor team members

– Good communication skills and customer engagement

– Software development background is a requirement

– Be obsessed with quality, customer service and driving excellence

– Familiar with cloud-based architectures and solution

Current tech stack:

– Python

– Linux

– Postgress SQL

– GIS technologies

– API’s

– React (UI)

– Cloud based architectures

