Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

We are a leading player in the MedTech industry, dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through innovative technology solutions. Our team is expanding, and we are seeking a talented Senior C# Developer to join us in our mission to enhance and optimize medical processes.

As a Senior C# Developer, you will play a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of cutting-edge software applications within the MedTech domain. Your expertise will contribute to the advancement of medical technology, making a real impact on healthcare outcomes.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

At least 6 years of experience in the software development industry

Proficient in C# programming language

Experience with .NET and .NET Core, ORM with Entity Framework/MSSQL.

Experience designing / implementing UI/UX for web interfaces.

Experience in implementing ASP.Net Web API 2.0 or similar

Experience with UI / frontend frameworks (ex Bootstrap/react/etc.)

Angular Experience (v12+)

Experience with and strong understanding of database design and implementation.

Cloud Experience (MS Azure preferable)

Strong understanding of software development principles and concepts

Proven experience with designing and developing high-quality, scalable, and secure applications

Experience with PowerBI will be advantageous.

Knowledge of Agile/Scrum methodology is a plus

