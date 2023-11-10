Senior PHP Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A hands-on and solutions-driven Senior PHP Developer who is able to build robust features and satisfy complex requirements in the programming sphere is sought by an innovative LegalTech company. You will be expected to build reusable, robust code and libraries for future use which will include designing, implementing, documenting and testing new features. You will assist in building code that interfaces with strong database design and front-end requirements. You may be required to support a legacy framework along with a strong API-driven engine. Applicants will require 5+ years’ work experience in a Back-End role including database and systems design. Your tech tools should include PHP, Oracle, PL/SQL, SQL, JSON, XML and Git.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years of experience working in a Back-End Developer role.

Experience in database and systems design.

Proficiency with PHP, Oracle PL/SQL and SQL.

Proficiency in delivery and consumption of JSON and XML datasets along with related schema configurations.

Proficient understanding of Git.

Advantageous –

Formal qualification.

Familiarity with mainstream Development frameworks.

Experience in an Agile environment.

Experience with Jira.

Experience in PL/SQL Developer or Toad.

Experience with VirtualBox.

Experience in Windows or Linux.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills.

An analytic thinker.

Can work effectively in a fast-paced environment.

Good verbal and written communication skills (share ideas/concepts in non-technical terms when required).

Must be reliable, responsible and self-motivated.

Enthusiastic and very willing to learn.

Supportive team player.

COMMENTS:

