Join our dynamic and innovative team as we revolutionize the way businesses manage their supply chain processes. We are a leading company at the forefront of SAP solutions, committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise to our clients. If you’re a seasoned SAP WM Consultant looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity, we want to hear from you!
Position Overview:
We are seeking an experienced Senior SAP WM Consultant to play a key role in enhancing our clients’ warehouse management capabilities. As a Senior SAP WM Consultant, you will leverage your deep expertise in SAP WM to design, implement, and optimize warehouse management solutions, ensuring seamless and efficient operations for our clients.
Key Skill(s):
- SAP ECC6 Warehouse Management
- Experience in cutover activities (data collation, reconciliation, upload and final reconciliation)
- Support endusers post Go-Live and able to use SAP standard reporting to assist users in performing day to day tasks
- Able to faultfind/debug/trace functional errors/gaps
- Able to assist with design and collation of WM related Master Data (e.g. WM structures, bins, etc)
- Able to report /analyse from SAP (direct or via download on to Excel) on any and all aspects of WM related data for reconciliation purposes (transactional and master data)
- Essential to have good understanding of the practicalities of Operating a “real warehouse” using SAP Warehouse Management
- Ability to assist with device setup and testing (Barode scanners, printers)
- Proficient in use of Microsoft products – Outlook, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Teams
Essentials/Mandatory:
- Experienced consultant that has implemented multiple full cycles of projects in SAP (As-Is analysis, Design, Build, Test, Deploy , Support)
- A critical thinker who is able to challenge existing design, and design for the future aligned with SAP capabilities
- Self managed and ability to work with minimal supervision
- Ability to facilitate business requirements workshops with the endstate able to translate requirements into SAP functionality
- Critical to be able to design, build and test in an already productive SAP system
- Operate in a Business and SAP environment where standardisation and working to SAP standard is the desire
- Able to advise on good practice in Warehouse Management in a Manufacturing environment
- Able to manage own time, develop/update own workplans and trackers, own feedback to project management team
- Ability to communicate effectively with all stakeholders – peer functional consultants, endusers, project management and support teams. In this communication, be able to express complex SAP terms, data and functionality in “plain English” such that common understanding is achieved
- Operate in both Project Delivery and Support roles post Go-Live
Desired Skills:
- SAP ECC6
- CUTOVER
- Implementation
- POST GO LIVE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years