Senior SAP WM Consultant

Join our dynamic and innovative team as we revolutionize the way businesses manage their supply chain processes. We are a leading company at the forefront of SAP solutions, committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise to our clients. If you’re a seasoned SAP WM Consultant looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity, we want to hear from you!

Position Overview:

We are seeking an experienced Senior SAP WM Consultant to play a key role in enhancing our clients’ warehouse management capabilities. As a Senior SAP WM Consultant, you will leverage your deep expertise in SAP WM to design, implement, and optimize warehouse management solutions, ensuring seamless and efficient operations for our clients.

Key Skill(s):

SAP ECC6 Warehouse Management

Experience in cutover activities (data collation, reconciliation, upload and final reconciliation)

Support endusers post Go-Live and able to use SAP standard reporting to assist users in performing day to day tasks

Able to faultfind/debug/trace functional errors/gaps

Able to assist with design and collation of WM related Master Data (e.g. WM structures, bins, etc)

Able to report /analyse from SAP (direct or via download on to Excel) on any and all aspects of WM related data for reconciliation purposes (transactional and master data)

Essential to have good understanding of the practicalities of Operating a “real warehouse” using SAP Warehouse Management

Ability to assist with device setup and testing (Barode scanners, printers)

Proficient in use of Microsoft products – Outlook, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Teams

Essentials/Mandatory:

Experienced consultant that has implemented multiple full cycles of projects in SAP (As-Is analysis, Design, Build, Test, Deploy , Support)

A critical thinker who is able to challenge existing design, and design for the future aligned with SAP capabilities

Self managed and ability to work with minimal supervision

Ability to facilitate business requirements workshops with the endstate able to translate requirements into SAP functionality

Critical to be able to design, build and test in an already productive SAP system

Operate in a Business and SAP environment where standardisation and working to SAP standard is the desire

Able to advise on good practice in Warehouse Management in a Manufacturing environment

Able to manage own time, develop/update own workplans and trackers, own feedback to project management team

Ability to communicate effectively with all stakeholders – peer functional consultants, endusers, project management and support teams. In this communication, be able to express complex SAP terms, data and functionality in “plain English” such that common understanding is achieved

Operate in both Project Delivery and Support roles post Go-Live

Desired Skills:

SAP ECC6 Warehouse Management

SAP ECC6

CUTOVER

Implementation

POST GO LIVE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

