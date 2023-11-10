Senior Software Developer

We are looking for a senior developer who encompasses a wide range of responsibilities that vary based on the needs of the business, and the development stage of the product.

Key Requirements

Minimum of 5 years crafting enterprise-level solutions with Microsoft technologies.

C#: both .NET Framework 4.8 and .NET 6+

JavaScript Ecosystem: Fluent in JavaScript, TypeScript, NPM, and Webpack.

Frontend Alchemy: Expertise in HTML5, REACT, and CSS3, including modern techniques like Flex.

Data Wizardry: Proven skill in T-SQL with good understanding of SQL Server and relational database concepts

Leadership in Your DNA: At least 1 year in a senior role within a large-scale development team, shaping both tech stack and culture.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Javascript

SQL

