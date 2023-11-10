Senior Software Developer C# (Stellenbosch) x 4

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Are you a seasoned Senior C# Developer with a passion for coding and innovation? Capitec Bank in Stellenbosch is on the hunt for exceptional talent to join our dynamic teams in the Credit, Payments, and Branch Systems divisions.

* You will be responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

What We’re Looking For:

* C# Champions: Proven expertise in C# and .NET development.

* SQL Superstars: Proficiency in SQL for data management and database interaction.

* JavaScript Gurus: Strong skills in JavaScript to build rich, interactive web applications.

* Experience Matters: A minimum of 6 years’ experience in C# development.

Why Capitec?

* Innovation Hub: Be part of an organization that thrives on innovation and cutting-edge technologies.

* Collaborative Culture: We believe in the power of collaboration to drive success.

* Career Growth: Your growth is our priority, with opportunities to lead and innovate.

The Roles:

Credit Team: Join the team that plays a crucial role in shaping our credit products and services, ensuring they meet the highest standards.

Payments Team: Contribute to the development of secure and efficient payment solutions that simplify banking for our customers.

Branch Systems: Work on innovative branch systems that enhance the customer experience in our branches.

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

* n/a

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

.NET core

JavaScript

SQL

