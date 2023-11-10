Solution Architect: Dynamics Business Central at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a global leader in consulting, offering innovative solutions to some of the world’s most complex challenges. With a rich history of driving transformation and growth for our clients, we are renowned for our expertise, integrity, and commitment to excellence. As a Solutions Architect within our organization, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our clients’ businesses while working in a collaborative and dynamic environment
Role Summary:
A solution architect designs and guides the implementation of technology solutions that align with the organisation’s business requirements, technical capabilities, and long-term strategy. They ensure that the proposed solutions are feasible, scalable, secure, and provide value to the organisation while addressing potential risks and challenges.
Experience Required:
- Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Solutions Architect, covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain
- Experience as Solutions Architect on projects with multiple integrations
- Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units
Desired Skills:
- business central
- Solution Architecture
- dynamics