Systems Engineer (Linux/Windows) (Ideal Start: November / December 2023)

Role: Systems Engineer (Linux/Windows)

Location: Fourways



A leading IT Managed Services company who has been successfully running for over 30 years, is looking for a Systems Engineer (Linux/Windows) to join their amazing team!

You will have excellent troubleshooting skills, a high level understanding of IT infrastructure and have the ability to keep calm under pressure.

Role and experience required:

Assisting with Remote Support to an international client

Advanced troubleshooting

Assist with daily Server checks when assigned

Assist with Implementations when required

Assist with Standby when requested

Complete Daily Server Checks

Linux administration

Server Support and Virtualization (VmWare)

MS Office 365 administration

Networking support and implementation if required

Advanced Desktop support

IT Security: Sophos / Fortigate

MS Azure experience beneficial

Veeam backups

Fluent in Afrikaans is highly advantageous

Must have own car and license

Qualifications/Certifications required:

MCSE

Linux certification advantageous

A+ N+

Fabulous career advancement opportunities if you prove yourself as this company is growing at tremendous rate. A supportive working environment with positive and friendly team members. This is an exciting space to be in for any Systems Engineer!

Salary is dependant on skills and expertise.

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

Linux

Windows

