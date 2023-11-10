Technical Architect: Dynamics Business Central – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious consulting firms, known for delivering innovative solutions that drive business transformation. We serve a diverse range of clients across various industries, helping them navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable success. Our commitment to excellence, client-centric approach, and dedication to technical innovation make us a global leader in the consulting industry.
Role Summary:
A Technical Architect designs and oversees the technical aspects of a project, including system design, performance optimization, security, and adherence to technical standards. They play a critical role in ensuring that the technical solution meets the project’s requirements and aligns with the organisation’s overall technology strategy and objectives.
Experience Required:
- Experience of MSFT Business Central project / programme delivery as a Technical Architect, covering Finance, Procurement and Supply Chain applications
- Experience as Technical Architect on projects with multiple integrations, and experience of using all common integration technology and point to point interfaces
- Experience in deployment of the technology across multiple countries / locations / business units
Desired Skills:
- architecture
- business central
- dynamics