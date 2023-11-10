Telkom launches transformation, innovation awards

Telkom has launched the Telkom Transformation and Innovation Awards, set to take place on 14 November 2023.

The Telkom Transformation and Innovation Awards will serve as a platform to showcase the exceptional achievements of Telkom’s Enterprise and Supplier Development Programmes, spotlighting the impact of these initiatives on the local business ecosystem.

Dr Mmaki Jantjies, group executive for the innovation and transformation office at Telkom, says: “One cannot emphasise enough, the importance of platforms such as these awards that celebrate our nation’s innovators and the remarkable achievements of innovation contributors towards crafting and building a future-proof and future-ready tech-enabled South Africa.”

The awards ceremony will comprise three segments, each honouring different facets of innovation and transformation within Telkom and its extended ecosystem:

Segment 1 – Enterprise Development

* AI Innovation of the Year

* Ecommerce Innovation of the Year

* EdTech Innovation of the Year

* FinTech Innovation of the Year

* HealthTech Innovation of the Year

Segment 2 – Supplier Development

* Top Performance Award

* Most Jobs Created

* Resilience Award

* Openserve – People’s Choice Awards

* Consumer Small Business – People’s Choice Awards

* Gyro – People’s Choice Awards

Segment 3 – Telkom Transformation Ambassadors and Ecosystem Partners

* Tech Woman of the Year

* Tech for Good Award

* Tech Trailblazer of the Year

* Recognition for all internal Telkom Transformation Ambassadors

* Partner Awards for strategic ecosystem partners.