Web Developer

We seeking a highly skilled and motivated Web GUI/Mobile Developer to join our dynamic team.

The successful incumbent will play a key role in the design, development, testing, implementation, and maintenance of a variety of software solutions, ranging from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and support Web Services, producing industry-leading WEB applications.

Develop, maintain, and enhance business intelligence solutions.

Stay up to date with modern software engineering practices and technologies, demonstrating enthusiasm for teamwork, lean thinking, and agile delivery.

Play a pivotal role within the development team, mentoring and coaching junior developers and assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.

Create visually appealing Web applications with user-friendly design and clear navigation.

Evaluate business-critical change requests for new or modified programs.

Maintain documentation describing program development, logic, coding, testing, changes, and corrections.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in information technology.

Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous.

Proven experience in Web development, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, and Responsive design.

Proficiency in the Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API).

Strong experience with Microsoft .Net Frameworks.

Familiarity with test-driven development and software engineering best practices.

Solid understanding of Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL, and SQL Server Reporting Services.

Experience in mobile applications development (IOS, Android) would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

MVC frameworks

web

mobile development

IOS

GUI

