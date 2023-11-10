Web Developer

We seeking a highly skilled and motivated Web GUI/Mobile Developer to join our dynamic team.
The successful incumbent will play a key role in the design, development, testing, implementation, and maintenance of a variety of software solutions, ranging from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and support Web Services, producing industry-leading WEB applications.
- Develop, maintain, and enhance business intelligence solutions.
- Stay up to date with modern software engineering practices and technologies, demonstrating enthusiasm for teamwork, lean thinking, and agile delivery.
- Play a pivotal role within the development team, mentoring and coaching junior developers and assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.
- Create visually appealing Web applications with user-friendly design and clear navigation.
- Evaluate business-critical change requests for new or modified programs.
- Maintain documentation describing program development, logic, coding, testing, changes, and corrections.
Key Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology.
- Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous.
- Proven experience in Web development, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, and Responsive design.
- Proficiency in the Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API).
- Strong experience with Microsoft .Net Frameworks.
- Familiarity with test-driven development and software engineering best practices.
- Solid understanding of Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL, and SQL Server Reporting Services.
- Experience in mobile applications development (IOS, Android) would be advantageous.
Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button
Desired Skills:
- MVC frameworks
- web
- mobile development
- IOS
- GUI