Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 10, 2023

We seeking a highly skilled and motivated Web GUI/Mobile Developer to join our dynamic team.

The successful incumbent will play a key role in the design, development, testing, implementation, and maintenance of a variety of software solutions, ranging from business applications to advanced software for the control of highly technical hardware and equipment.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and support Web Services, producing industry-leading WEB applications.
  • Develop, maintain, and enhance business intelligence solutions.
  • Stay up to date with modern software engineering practices and technologies, demonstrating enthusiasm for teamwork, lean thinking, and agile delivery.
  • Play a pivotal role within the development team, mentoring and coaching junior developers and assisting with decisions regarding development approaches and technology.
  • Create visually appealing Web applications with user-friendly design and clear navigation.
  • Evaluate business-critical change requests for new or modified programs.
  • Maintain documentation describing program development, logic, coding, testing, changes, and corrections.

Key Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in information technology.
  • Relevant IT Development certification would be advantageous.
  • Proven experience in Web development, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap, and Responsive design.
  • Proficiency in the Microsoft Web stack (MVC, C#, VB.net, razor, IIS, ASP.net, WCF/Web services, Web API).
  • Strong experience with Microsoft .Net Frameworks.
  • Familiarity with test-driven development and software engineering best practices.
  • Solid understanding of Microsoft SQL Server, T-SQL, and SQL Server Reporting Services.
  • Experience in mobile applications development (IOS, Android) would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • MVC frameworks
  • web
  • mobile development
  • IOS
  • GUI

