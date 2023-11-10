WeWork SA unaffected by WeWork reorganisation

Following WeWork’s announcement to commence a strategic reorganisation process in the US Canada, WeWork South Africa reiterates that it is not part of the North American process.

“WeWork South Africa is 100% independently owned by SiSebenza, and operates independently from WeWork in the US and Canada,” say WeWork South Africa owners Andrew Robinson and Stefano Migliore. “Importantly, as an independent entity, we are not part of this strategic reorganisation process and there will be no impact on our members, vendors, employees, and real estate partners.”

They say the WeWork South Africa business is strong and committed to investing in its future growth and remains fully focused on delivering exceptional and innovative flexible workspace solutions for its members.

“While our counterparts work to improve their business’ economics, position their community to grow, and enable their company to continue delivering best-in-class services to its members, our operations remain unchanged. We will continue to provide the service and experience our members have come to expect from us,” adds the local South African team whose focus is on expanding the WeWork brand into Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, and growing its presence in South Africa.