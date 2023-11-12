Would you like to work on local and international property portals?? Then this innovative company is for you!!
My client is looking for a Application Architect who loves building websites, backend systems or mobile applications
Bonus: Fully Remote!!!
Requirements :
- 7 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)
- Background architecting high performance web applications
- HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc
- MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc
- iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc
- Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc
- Microsoft SQL
Benefits
- Work from home option for Product, Data & Tech staff
- Competitive salaries and performance bonuses
- 21 days leave + 1 for each 2 years worked (up to 25 days)
- Group life insurance
- Paid maternity (4 months) and paternity (10 days) leave
Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .
