Application Architect – Western Cape

Nov 12, 2023

Would you like to work on local and international property portals?? Then this innovative company is for you!!

My client is looking for a Application Architect who loves building websites, backend systems or mobile applications

Bonus: Fully Remote!!!

Requirements :

  • 7 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)
  • Background architecting high performance web applications
  • HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc
  • MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc
  • iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc
  • Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc
  • Microsoft SQL

Benefits

  • Work from home option for Product, Data & Tech staff
  • Competitive salaries and performance bonuses
  • 21 days leave + 1 for each 2 years worked (up to 25 days)
  • Group life insurance
  • Paid maternity (4 months) and paternity (10 days) leave

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

  • Architect
  • Application Architect
  • C#

