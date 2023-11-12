Application Architect – Western Cape

Would you like to work on local and international property portals?? Then this innovative company is for you!!

My client is looking for a Application Architect who loves building websites, backend systems or mobile applications

Bonus: Fully Remote!!!

Requirements :

7 years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles)

Background architecting high performance web applications

HTML, CSS, BootStrap, LESS etc

MVC, C#, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc

iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc

Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc

Microsoft SQL

Benefits

Work from home option for Product, Data & Tech staff

Competitive salaries and performance bonuses

21 days leave + 1 for each 2 years worked (up to 25 days)

Group life insurance

Paid maternity (4 months) and paternity (10 days) leave

Please send your updated CV to Tanya Davids on [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

