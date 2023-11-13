Altron achieves Microsoft designation milestone

Altrol has earned all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations in Africa.

Collin Govender, MD of Altron Karabina and Altron Systems Integration, comments: “Our single focus is on how we innovate and deliver value for our customers by advising, deploying and managing Microsoft solutions. The latest designations and specialisations, with more in the pipeline, enable us to unlock value across the full spectrum of the Microsoft ecosystem.”

Govender explains that upskilling and specialisation ensures that Altron customers have a single partner to transact, deploy and support all of their Microsoft Cloud investments.

“This is a strength we have consciously built into the business, with a wide spread of subject-matter specialists enabling us to move from being technology partners only to trusted advisors delivering real impact in our customers’ businesses.”

Microsoft’s Solutions Partner designations reward organisations that are committed to an ongoing investment in skills development and to partners that have achieved successful customer deployments. Altron enjoys the following designations: Business Applications, Data and AI in Azure, Digital and App Innovation in Azure, Infrastructure in Azure, Modern Work and Security. Businesses in South Africa and abroad are able to lean into Altron’s deep specialisation in these fundamental pillars as they embark on their digital transformation journeys.

Govender says Altron is committed to continued skills development. “Our teams partner with businesses to transform their businesses. This is beyond just managing the digital fundamentals of operations – we are obsessed with delivering innovation that drives meaningful and measurable value in customers’ businesses. By developing specialist skills across the Microsoft ecosystem, Altron is poised to continue growing across industries and borders.”