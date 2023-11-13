Back-end Developer at Accenture – Western Cape Cape Town

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, song, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives.

Accenture Song is the largest Technology driven Creative Agency globally. It is also one of the most innovative and fastest growing [Email Address Removed]ining the feel of a start-up with the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

We are seeking an accomplished and dynamic individual to fill the role of a Backend Developer within our company. The ideal candidate will possess a proven track record in Development (i.e. successfully building and leading cross-functional teams while driving innovation in software engineering, commerce technology, marketing technology, and sales and service technology. This role demands a strategic thinker with exceptional leadership skills and an in-depth understanding of customer-centric technology solutions, particularly in a consulting context).

Responsibilities (include but not limited to):

Build reusable code and libraries

Work with designers, product owners and other internal stakeholders to ensure accurate delivery

Deliver features and results to internal and external stakeholders

Provide guidance and support on GraphQL implementation

Provide detailed specifications for proposed solutions

Qualifications

Requirements/Experience/Skill:

Degree in Computer Science/Engineering

Minimum 5 years working experience as a Back-end Developer

Proficient in MS Office 365 (i.e. SharePoint/OneDrive/Outlook/MS Teams etc.)

Proficient using GraphQL, Node.js, Typescript

Experience using AWS Lambda, AWS CloudFormation, AWS Serverless, CDK, CloudWatch

Experience using Agile methodologies

An excellent command of the English language (both verbal and written)

Strong testing and debugging skills

Strong time management skills

Strong presentation skills

Able to work on multiple tasks at any given time

Personal Attributes:

Team player with the ability to work independently

Able to work in a fast-paced environment

Problem solver / solution driven: proposes solutions when faced with a challenge

Meticulous with attention to detail

Resilient

Proactive

Assertive

Empathetic

Reliable

Other: comfortable to work on-site when required

Locations

Capetown, Midrand

