- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
-
Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
-
Analyse and understand the business’ requirements and document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.
- Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.
- Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.
- Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
- Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.
- Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements.
- Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Process Mapping
- Documentation
- User Acceptance Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Financial Planning Institute