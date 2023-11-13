Business Analyst

Nov 13, 2023

Business Analyst – Insurance Software Tech!

Hybrid working model opportunity

Enjoy a dynamic and enriching work environment within the cutting-edge insurance technology industry. The purpose of the Business Analyst role is creating business value through consultation, facilitation and relationship management.

The Position: We’re looking for an innovative Business Analyst to be based permanently in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R45 000.00 Per Month – dependent on skills, qualification and experience within the Insurance Software industry.

How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV along with your Payslip and Academic Transcript to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

  • Completed Matric – essential
  • Completed BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics Degree – an absolute must have
  • Accredited Business Analysis Certification – highly beneficial
  • Team player with problem solving skills
  • Knowledge of business and understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains
  • Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts and issues in business terms
  • Relationship development
  • Sound knowledge of Object Oriented Analysis and Design, writing effective use cases and the application of the appropriate UML models for business analysis
  • Sound knowledge of agile frameworks & methodology
  • Client journey mapping and Client Experience knowledge could be an advantage
  • Exposure to analysis methodologies, process disciplines and SDLC methodologies
  • Analytical thinking

Responsibilities:

  • Liaise with the business to arrange workshops, interviews, meetings and for the collection and distribution of the strategic business documents
  • Produce Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) and prepare use case specifications / user stories supported by appropriate UML diagrams and identification of test conditions
  • Identify and define business requirements for new business models/applications or changes to existing models/applications.
  • define the features and stories along with grooming and the prioritization of the team backlog
  • Analyse various business documents for input into plans, business requirements specification documents, functional requirements documents and project documents
  • Document Plans, Business Requirement Specifications, functional requirements and project documents for various initiatives and solutions
  • Conduct interviews with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges
  • Participate in transitioning the requirements and use cases to Systems Analysts and Designers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.
  • Develop business process models as required per project
  • Ensure effective communication with the business i.e. making sure the business understands what is required from them for the success of the project
  • Conduct feasibility studies
  • Review test approach and test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios.
  • Participate in quality management reviews throughout the business change life cycle and systems development life cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled
  • Participate in review of test results to ensure that business requirements have been met
  • Be actively involved in limited testing if required on a particular project
  • Prepare business cases and conduct business and IT risk assessments
  • Conduct solution assessment

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Requirements elicitation
  • Workflow Analysis
  • Requirements Gathering
  • Analyse Business Processes
  • Use Case
  • Functionality
  • Informatics
  • Data Analysis
  • As-is process

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position