Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 13, 2023

  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

  • Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.

  • Analyse and understand the business’ requirements and document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.

  • Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.
  • Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.
  • Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
  • Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.
  • Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements.
  • Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Process Mapping
  • Documentation
  • User Acceptance Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Financial Planning Institute

Learn more/Apply for this position