CCaaS and Telephony Integration Architect – Remote Remote

Are you a CCaaS and Telephone Integration Architect with 5 years experience in a CCaaS or telephony products and technologies role?
This international customer intelligence agency based in Johannesburg may be your next career milestone.
Are you a CCaaS and Telephony Integration Architect? We’re looking for a you!
Our client is an international customer intelligence agency that is driven generating creative, unconventional and collaborative solutions. This unique and enthusiastic team celebrates their joint and individual success. A competitive salary and an environment where initiative and integrity are valued make this a great place to work. (Hybrid)
You will need to:
- Identify and unpack integration opportunities with complementary technologies.
- Work closely with sales and account management team to understand the customer requirements.
- Combine the input from the business with your knowledge to research and create the design for the generated ideas.
- Create wireframes and prototypes to assist the development team to build features.
- Assist with the successful rollout of these features, monitoring success and proposing improvements.
The incumbent is required to :
- have technical knowledge in at least one CCaaS technology (eg. Genesis, Avaya, Five9, NICE, AWS Connect) and a working knowledge in others
- have experience with setting up with maintaining IVR telephony
- have working knowledge of software architecture as applicable to modern front-end (eg. React), back-end (eg. NodeJS) and database (eg. PostgreSQL/ MongoDB) technologies
- have working knowledge of concepts for integration, such as RESTful APIs, message queues, WebSockets and/ or event-driven approaches.
- be comfortable meeting with customers, and partners, presenting and discussing technical topics.
Contact Robyn at [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Modern front-end
- Back-end
- Database Technologies
- Minimum 5 years relevant experience