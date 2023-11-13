CCaaS and Telephony Integration Architect

Are you a CCaaS and Telephone Integration Architect with 5 years experience in a CCaaS or telephony products and technologies role?



This international customer intelligence agency based in Johannesburg may be your next career milestone.

Our client is an international customer intelligence agency that is driven generating creative, unconventional and collaborative solutions. This unique and enthusiastic team celebrates their joint and individual success. A competitive salary and an environment where initiative and integrity are valued make this a great place to work. (Hybrid)

You will need to:

Identify and unpack integration opportunities with complementary technologies.

Work closely with sales and account management team to understand the customer requirements.

Combine the input from the business with your knowledge to research and create the design for the generated ideas.

Create wireframes and prototypes to assist the development team to build features.

Assist with the successful rollout of these features, monitoring success and proposing improvements.

The incumbent is required to :

have technical knowledge in at least one CCaaS technology (eg. Genesis, Avaya, Five9, NICE, AWS Connect) and a working knowledge in others

have experience with setting up with maintaining IVR telephony

have working knowledge of software architecture as applicable to modern front-end (eg. React), back-end (eg. NodeJS) and database (eg. PostgreSQL/ MongoDB) technologies

have working knowledge of concepts for integration, such as RESTful APIs, message queues, WebSockets and/ or event-driven approaches.

be comfortable meeting with customers, and partners, presenting and discussing technical topics.

Desired Skills:

Modern front-end

Back-end

Database Technologies

Minimum 5 years relevant experience

