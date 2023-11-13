Commvault joins up with security, AI companies

Commvault is marrying modern cyber resilience technologies from Commvault with advanced security and data intelligence from pioneers in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud.

Industry leaders in these areas are integrating with the newly announced Commvault Cloud platform to provide joint customers with more ways to rapidly detect, protect, and respond to potential threats and attacks while also improving data visibility and governance.

Commvault is working with partners across the security tool chain, including: security information and event management (SIEM), security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), network detection and response, vulnerability and threat detection and assessment, incident management, and data governance and privacy.

The timing of these security and AI integrations is ideal as companies face unprecedented volumes of cyber threats and have major concerns about what bad actors can do in terms of business disruption and brand reputations. According to a recent IDC study commissioned by Commvault, 61% of respondents believed that data loss within the next 12 months due to increasingly sophisticated access is “likely” to “very likely.”

Given these on-going concerns, Commvault believes collaboration is key. Earlier this year, Commvault announced integrations with Microsoft Sentinel and Palo Alto Networks. Today the full expansive set of security and AI partners that are integrating with Commvault Cloud includes:

* Avira (part of Gen): aims to protect the online world by providing cybersecurity products and services, both direct to consumers as well as via APIs for many of the industry’s best-known cybersecurity companies.

* Darktrace: using AI that learns in real-time on the unique data of each business, Darktrace’s Cyber AI products are designed to help organizations of all sizes prevent, detect, respond to, and heal from cyber disruption.

* Databricks: combines the best of data warehouses and data lakes to offer an open and unified platform for data and AI.

* Entrust: a global data security and identity solutions provider that is a leader in post-quantum cryptography and data encryption to secure data from current and future threats, advancing cyber resiliency.

* Netskope: a global SASE cybersecurity leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats.

* Palo Alto Networks: leveraging Cortex XSOAR, accelerates incident response times to outpace cyberthreats, so organizations can embrace technology with confidence.

* Trellix: the Trellix Intelligent Virtual Execution (IVX) sandbox allows organizations to safely analyze and inspect malware in an isolated environment, enabling better understanding of zero-day threat patterns in both backup data and production networks.