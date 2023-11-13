Companies across sectors are posting jobs for GPT-4

Large language model (LLM) is a rapidly growing field, and the demand for skilled professionals with expertise in deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and related technologies is on the rise.

As more companies adopt chatbots and other LLM AI technologies to improve customer service and operational efficiency, the need for talented individuals to develop, maintain, and operate these systems is also increasing.

Against this backdrop, companies across sectors are posting jobs related to GPT-4, finds GlobalData.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database reveals that some of the notable companies looking for GPT-4 professionals are Microsoft, Citigroup, Merck & Co, Thomson Reuters, and The Travelers Companies.

Sherla Sriprada, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, comments: “GPT-4 has been generating buzz online ever since its launch. Recently OpenAI launched GPT-4 Turbo. Microsoft is partnering with OpenAI to introduce the next generation of language and multi-modal models using generative language like GPT-4 and ChatGPT.”

Microsoft’s “Skype Senior Software Engineer” role looks at working on AI integrations into Skype, such as Bing Chat, a conversational agent powered by GPT-4 that can chat with users on various topics, and news filtering, a feature that uses AI to personalize and curate relevant news articles for users based on their interests and preferences.

Citigroup’s “Generative AI Full Stack Engineering Lead – Codified Controls” role looks at driving and contributing to the technical direction of products and services, instilling engineering best practices into the team, and promoting cultural change across the organisation. The role also works with Generative AI technologies, such as GPT-4, embedding capabilities through prompt engineering in systems.

Merck & Co’s “AI/ML Engineer” role looks at exploring and applying latest large language models GPT-3, GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Lama, Bert, etc to help in assessing AI technologies, building prototypes for divisions, and delivering enterprise AI projects to maximize the value.

Thomson Reuters is hiring “Sr. Sales Specialist – MLF Growth Team”, a new role that requires searching for leads and generating sales by selling the highest growth opportunity products including CoCounsel, Practical Law, and Document Intelligence. Additionally, this role will also be responsible for driving net new growth selling CoCounsel, which is the newest acquisition and the world’s first reliable AI Legal Assistant powered by GPT-4.

The Travelers Companies’ “Senior Data Engineer (Generative AI, Cloud, AWS, Python, Snowflake)” role looks at designing complex data solutions, including incorporating new data sources and ensuring designs are consistent across projects and aligned to data strategies. Furthermore, the position requires experience in Python with the more recent large language models (GPT-4, Stable Diffusion models, and other more focused language models).