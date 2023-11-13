DevOps Lead

Are you a DevOps Lead with a minimum of 5 years experience in a development/deployments/IT-focused role? This international customer intelligence agency based in Johannesburg is looking for a DevOps Lead to join their enthusiastic and unique team.

We’re looking for a DevOps Lead to build, manage and improve CI/CD automation for technical artefacts, for safe and consistent deployment with minimal manual intervention. If you have a minimum of five years

Our client, an international customer intelligence agency, is looking for a collaborative and detail oriented person to join their team. A competitive salary and an environment where initiative and integrity are valued make this a great place to work. (Hybrid)

– Identify opportunities for automation and lead implementation in partnership with development and infrastructure teams.

– Responsible for ensuring they remain effective, driving improvements as and when necessary.

– Plan and agree milestones with senior management, monitoring and reporting in progress.

The incumbent is required to have experience in:

– container technologies (eg Docker),

– code repositories (Bitbucket),

– deployment tools (Bitbucket Pipelines, Bamboo or Jenkins)

– AWS (at least EC2, ideally also with advanced scenarios like AWS CloudFormation or Terraform to deploy multiple cloud serverless and hosted server features.

– Managing Linux servers, good working knowledge of typical commands and packages, creating re-usable scripts and playbooks as required.

Contact Robyn at [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Task management using Jira /similar

Manage DevOps-related infrastructure assets.

Familiar – security/vulnerability tools

