Junior to Mid Level Full Stack Web Developer
Bloubergrant, Office Based
Start Date: January 2024
R28 000 pm highly negotiable
The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of web development technologies, with expertise in PHP, React, and Node.js. The primary responsibility of the Full-Stack Web Developer will be to design, implement and maintain web applications that deliver exceptional user experiences.
Minimum Requirements:
- Proven track record of developing and maintaining web applications.
Duties will include:
- Full-Stack Development: Integrate front-end and back-end components to create a cohesive, end-to-end application.
- Code Optimization and Performance: Conduct regular code reviews to ensure code quality, maintainability, and adherence to best practices.
- Testing and Debugging: Write unit tests and conduct thorough testing to identify and fix bugs and performance issues. Debug and troubleshoot issues across the entire stack.
- Collaboration and Communication: Collaborate with other developers, designers, and stakeholders to understand project requirements and timelines. Communicate effectively and proactively within the team.
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Web Development
- React
- Node.js
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years