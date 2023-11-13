Full Stack Web Developer

Junior to Mid Level Full Stack Web Developer

Bloubergrant, Office Based

Start Date: January 2024

R28 000 pm highly negotiable

The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of web development technologies, with expertise in PHP, React, and Node.js. The primary responsibility of the Full-Stack Web Developer will be to design, implement and maintain web applications that deliver exceptional user experiences.

Minimum Requirements:

Proven track record of developing and maintaining web applications.

Duties will include:

Full-Stack Development: Integrate front-end and back-end components to create a cohesive, end-to-end application.

Code Optimization and Performance: Conduct regular code reviews to ensure code quality, maintainability, and adherence to best practices.

Testing and Debugging: Write unit tests and conduct thorough testing to identify and fix bugs and performance issues. Debug and troubleshoot issues across the entire stack.

Collaboration and Communication: Collaborate with other developers, designers, and stakeholders to understand project requirements and timelines. Communicate effectively and proactively within the team.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Web Development

React

Node.js

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

