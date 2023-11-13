Inphinity announces iOCO Qlik partnership

Inphinity, a provider of the Qlik native Inphinity suite for Qlik Sense, is partnering with iOCO Qlik.

The alliance aims to deliver Qlik native Inphinity capabilities to the South African market.

Inphinity provides Qlik users with data capture/writeback capabilities through Inphinity Forms plus Process Analysis with Inphinity Flow, and finally unlocking the power of unstructured data with Inphinity Mole. Adding Writeback, Process Analysis and visualisation, plus unstructured data capability to Qlik, opens up many new possibilities and use cases in HR, Finance, Field Operations and countless more areas.

iOCO Qlik provides end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights, and action. iOCO through its Data and Analytics centres of excellence, works closely with companies from a wide range of industries to assist them with the conversion of raw data to actionable insights.

“Inphinity collaborates with partners to bring these extensions to Qlik users and is very excited to announce this new association with iOCO in South Africa. The Infinity team eagerly anticipates interacting with iOCO and its customers,” says Richard Lantz, Infinity business development director.

Kevin Van Der Merwe, sales director: iOCO, Qlik, says: “Our partnership with Inphinity brings a new dimension to data analytics. It’s not just about understanding data; it’s about actively utilising it to drive change and innovation. Inphinity Suite is set to empower our clients with unparalleled tools for data-driven decision-making.”