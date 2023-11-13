Intermediate Java Developer

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. It is preferred that the individual be skilled in Angular and Native android development as the team is cross skilled and multi-functional. We are moving towards a distributed architecture for services, skills within this space will be advantageous.

You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. The application consists of a Spring boot backends, Angular Frontends and mobile applications. The Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development within a Spring Boot Framework while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.

Responsibilities

Analyse user and system requirements

Design flowcharts to illustrate software solutions

Write efficient code based on feature specifications

Develop user interfaces

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle

Design database architecture

Test and debug Java applications

Validate software functionality and security

Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle

Writing well designed, testable, efficient code

Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Job knowledge

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Implementation of RESTful interfaces

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)

Experience in the Spring Framework

Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms

experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)

Experience with test-driven development

Distributed architectural patterns and implementational knowledge

Azure Hosting and DevOps environments

Working experience in Industry Standard protocols related API Security including JWT is a must

Qualifications

Grade 12 (Essential),

Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering from University (Essential)

Experience

Software Development in Java 3+ years (Essential)

Angular 3+ years (Essential)

Spring Boot 3+ years (Essential)

Native Android 3+ years (Preferred)

Desired Skills:

Java

ANGULAR

SPRING

AZURE

Native Android

SQL

REST

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

