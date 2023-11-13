Java Developer Team Lead

We are looking for a Team Lead / Senior Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications in the Medtech domain. It is preferred that the individual be skilled in Java, Angular and Native Android development as the team is cross skilled and multi-functional.

We are moving towards a distributed architecture for services, skills within this space will be advantageous.

You will be managing and working with a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications, providing guidance and ensuring quality output aligned with business requirements. The system consists of multiple Spring boot backends, MSSQL Databases, Angular frontends and mobile applications, most of which are deployed in MS Azure.

You will be part of all parts of the SDLC, from planning, development to maintenance and enhancements.

Responsibilities

Analyze user and system requirements.

Design flowcharts to illustrate software solutions and create appropriate documentation for the system/software being developed.

Manage a team of 6+ developers across multiple focus areas of a highly integrated system.

Write efficient code based on feature specifications.

Develop user interfaces.

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Design database architecture.

Test and debug Java applications, code review peers and provide constructive feedback.

Validate software functionality and security.

Writing well designed, testable, efficient code.

Ensure designs are following specifications.

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review.

Job knowledge

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.

Implementation of RESTful interfaces and designing scalable APIs.

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate).

Experience in the Spring/Spring Boot Framework.

Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms.

Experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (ex Spring MVC)

Experience with test-driven development.

Distributed architectural patterns and implementational knowledge.

Azure Hosting and DevOps environments.

Working experience in Industry Standard protocols related API Security including JWT is a must.

Understanding data compliance regulations (GDPR/POPIA etc.) will be advantageous.

Qualifications

Grade 12 (Essential),

Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering from University (Essential)

Experience

Experience in a management role for teams of various sizes, working with various project stakeholders. (Essential)

Software Development in Java 6+ years (Essential)

Angular 6+ years (Essential)

Spring Boot 6+ years (Essential)

Experience in Cloud-based deployments and related CI/CD.

Native Android 4+ years (Preferred)

