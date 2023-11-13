Linux Systems Administrator

Are you a Linux Systems Administrator? Are you interested in joining an international customer intelligence agency based in Johannesburg? Then we are looking for you!

Our client is an international customer intelligence agency that is driven generating creative, unconventional and collaborative solutions. This unique and enthusiastic team celebrates their joint and individual success. A competitive salary and an environment where initiative and integrity are valued make this a great place to work. (Hybrid)

You will need to:

Ensure that internal teams and customer-facing products run smoothly.

Tackle both day-to-day operations and incident resolution, as a Tier 2 support specialist.

You will need to have:

relevant certifications (RHCE, LFCS, or CompTIA Linux+

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or a related field

3-5 years of experience in Linux system administration

Strong understanding of networking protocols and services.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

Customer support

Infrastructure management

Technology Stack

Work with CentOS, Ubuntu, Rocky and other Linux distributions.



Fine tune configurations for PHP-FPM, MySQL, and other related technologies for optimal performance.



Must be highly proficient in SQL for database management and query optimisation.



Proficient in managing and maintaining MongoDB databases, with strong capabilities in working with unstructured data and executing effective queries.

Security

Vendor management

Automation and scripting

Troubleshooting

Bug reports and documentation

Team collaboration

Communication skills

