Manager: Technical Division at NRF National Research Foundation – Gauteng Braamfontein

Postion Summary:

iThemba LABS seeks to appoint a Technical Manager to manage all technical staff and associated activities of the Tandem accelerator facilities (mechanical workshop, electronic workshop, software development, operators of the accelerators, and any other closely related activity) at iThemba LABS TAMS.

Key Responsibilities:

Technical management, design and repairs of all accelerator control electronics at iThemba LABS TAMSCo-ordinate efficient operation of the Tandem accelerator and ion implanter at iThemba LABS TAMS

This shall include supervision of maintenance of all accelerator and ion implanter beam-line components, and running of spare components and their replacements in order to minimize down-time of the accelerator and ion implanter

Development of relevant software associated with the 6 MV Tandem van de Graaf accelerator in Gauteng

Maintenance of all electronics sub-systems within laboratory

Design, develop and implement new electronics equipment required by users of the laboratory

Transfer skills and mentor junior members of division

Operational philosophies and software specifications for all accelerator related facilities

Decision making and supervision of division’s tasks, through managing all responsible staff members

Allocation of division’s resources to meet user needs in consultation with Department Head: iThemba LABS TAMS and/or Department Head: ATS

Ensuring that all / any audit findings highlighted in the department are addressed / resolved and any deviations from policies and procedures to be clearly documented

Ensuring that all expenditure is within the approved planned budget and in line with the purpose of the division Ensuring optimal usage, maintenance and care of organisational assets and improve value for money / return on investmentEnsuring that there is minimal deviation from financial policies and procedures that could have an adverse audit finding

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

10-10 years

B

Sc / B

Eng / B

Tech (Electronic Engineering) or equivalent

Experience:

10 years’ experience in electronics, software design, development and maintenance

At least 3 years’ leadership experience in a technical environment at junior management levelExperience in both analogue and digital electronics design, development, maintenance and troubleshooting

Experience in laboratory instrumentation and control systems

Some experience in software development

Knowledge:

Good general electronics knowledge

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. iThemba LABS is Africa’s leading research facility for accelerator-based science that is committed to advance knowledge, transforming lives and inspiring the nation through probing fundamental structure and the origins of matter, advancing the understanding of condensed matter, impacting the societal need through provision of radioisotopes for the health sector and isotope analysis for the environmental sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position