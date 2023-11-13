Operations Reporting and Data Specialist – Gauteng Sandton

The purpose of the position is to provide Management Information reports to the clients Management and the Board on a continuous basis and to provide information on an Ad Hoc basis to other internal and external stakeholders.

The position also includes active involvement during the completion of the Internal and External Audit process which includes the verification of SAP Approvals data to ensure data integrity.

Communicating new SAP management reporting requirements to the clients Operations SAP team, assist with testing of enhancements to the SAP pipeline and reports and Development and maintenance of Corporate, Regional and other dashboards are key functions of this role.

Qualification

Minimum qualification: relevant commercial degree. A data science qualification will be an added advantage.

Knowledge Skills

5 to 8 years SAP end user experience. Microsoft Dynamics 365 will be an added advantage.

Proven 3 to 5 years data analysis and MIS reporting.

Strong and proven Advance MS Excel skills related to reporting. MS Power BI skills will be an added advantage

The following additional computer skills and knowledge of office software packages are essential:

MS Word; PowerPoint; Excel and Power BI.

Ability to manage multiple competing priorities while building effective relationships

Willing and able to work after hours when required

Updating of Corporate, Regional and other dashboards at required intervals.

Active involvement with during the Internal and External Audit and the compiling of the Annual Integrated Report

Provide Ad Hoc Management information to internal and external stakeholders

Identify new report requirements.

Compile functional specifications for new developments and enhancements on SAP and/or MS Dynamics 365.

Gathering of information from SBUs and Support Departments where required for ad-hoc MIS reporting.

Assist the SAP team with initial testing once IT department has completed the development of SAP functionality.

Verification of approvals data to ensure data integrity.

Backup administrators function for Senior SAP Specialist in respect of custom table maintenance for approvals.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

