Scrum Master

The role plays a crucial part to ensure the successful project delivery to realise the ASOC strategies, focussing on service onboarding and automation. The position requires a self-driven, proactive individual with repeated practice in using the Agile Methodology, without compromising on scope, time, and budget.

NB THIS IS A CONTRACT ROLE!

Role purpose:

Successful project delivery to realize the ASOC strategies, focusing on service onboarding and automation.

Be a servant leader to the DevOps delivery team, coaching Agile methods, providing support facilitation to increase velocity and productivity.

Identify risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team through technical delivery, coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution.

Keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks.

Technical / professional qualifications:

Essential:

Bachelor’s degree or National Diploma in the field of Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field.

At least 5 years’ experience delivering large, complex, OSS or IT transformational projects at a tactical and strategy level.

At least 3 years’ experience as a Scrum Master managing Agile teams.

Proven practical experience in implementing SAFe Agile, Scrum and / or Kanban.

Desirable:

Certified Scrum Master

PMBOK and / or Prince 2 certified

Working knowledge and competence using JIRA and Confluence

Key Accountabilities

Coach team members on SAFe Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.).

Through powerful questioning, prepare your team (s) to actively participate in PI Planning.

Facilitate key Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, retrospectives, backlog refinement, etc.

Engage external technical teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments.

Implement controls and provide management reports on Portfolio level i.e., Agile reporting and compliance.

Facilitate sessions to improve team’s workflow and velocity.

Work with the Portfolio Management Office on program / project execution and operational excellence.

Core competencies, knowledge, and experience:

Strong understanding of / experience with software development lifecycles in complex, data driven initiatives is essential, especially within Agile framework i.e., SAFe and methodologies i.e., Scrum, Kanban, etc.

Solid, proven experience in using Agile ceremonies to plan, deliver, proactively manage dependencies and continuous improvement.

Able to communicate and influence with tact and diplomacy.

Experience working within a multi-national team and serving customers from multiple countries would be of benefit.

Excellent skills in contextualizing technical projects in terms of the holistic view to gauge overall progress in form of a project report.

Comfortable with ambiguity and working in fluid, fast-changing environments under pressure.

Key performance indicators:

Consistently meeting sprint goals to deliver business value

Team interaction and communication

Manage team velocity and cadence

Effective controls to manage project risks and impediments

Accurate, timeous project reporting

Customer satisfaction

Minimal defaults on governance processes, if any

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

