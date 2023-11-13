Senior C# Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Nov 13, 2023

An industry leading Bank has an exciting opportunity for a Senior C# Developer to join their team.
Purpose Statement:
Product development and implementation of software solutions to support the current and future business model.

Key Performance Areas:
Quality
On-time delivery
System uptime
Key Tasks & Accountabilities:
Quality

On-time delivery

  • Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems.
  • Ensure project deadlines are met according to contracted delivery SLA with business partners.

System uptime

  • Standby and support.
  • System monitoring.
  • Capacity planning.
  • Performance analysis / load tests.

Knowledge, Skills & Experience
Qualifications & Experience
Definition

Knowledge:
Min:

Ideal:

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • Developer
  • Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position