My client (a major player in the Insurance Industry) is looking for a Degreed, Senior Java Developer with between 8 – 10 years experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.
What do you need:
Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document the solution into technical specifications
Collaborate with Stakeholders to gathr requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests
Design and code new software funtionality using code tht is scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable
Conduct Sustem and User Acceptance Training to resolve all issues
Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Provide Stakeholders with regular updates on the technical design and delivery timelines to manage expectations
Mentor Junior team members and provide insight to to effective and efficient Java Development Practices
Desired Skills:
- J2EE
- Java EE
- GitLab
- Jenkins
- Ansible
- REST
- OOP
- Linux
- Unix
- WebSphere
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
This is a major player in the Insurance Industry offering specialist packages to cater to people from all walks of life achieve their financial and life goals.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid model
- Bonuses
- 22 days Annual Leave