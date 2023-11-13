Senior Java Developer

My client (a major player in the Insurance Industry) is looking for a Degreed, Senior Java Developer with between 8 – 10 years experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms.

What do you need:

Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document the solution into technical specifications

Collaborate with Stakeholders to gathr requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests

Design and code new software funtionality using code tht is scalable, readable, maintainable and re-usable

Conduct Sustem and User Acceptance Training to resolve all issues

Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review

Provide Stakeholders with regular updates on the technical design and delivery timelines to manage expectations

Mentor Junior team members and provide insight to to effective and efficient Java Development Practices

Desired Skills:

J2EE

Java EE

GitLab

Jenkins

Ansible

REST

OOP

Linux

Unix

WebSphere

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This is a major player in the Insurance Industry offering specialist packages to cater to people from all walks of life achieve their financial and life goals.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid model

Bonuses

22 days Annual Leave

