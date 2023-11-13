Senior Java Developer

We are looking for a Java Developer with experience in building high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications. It is preferred that the individual be skilled in Angular and Native android development as the team is cross skilled and multi-functional. We are moving towards a distributed architecture for services, skills within this space will be advantageous.
You will be part of a talented software team that works on mission-critical applications. The application consists of a Spring boot backends, Angular Frontends and mobile applications. The Java developer roles and responsibilities include managing Java/Java EE application development within a Spring Boot Framework while providing expertise in the full software development lifecycle, from concept and design to testing.
Responsibilities
- Analyse user and system requirements
- Design flowcharts to illustrate software solutions
- Write efficient code based on feature specifications
- Develop user interfaces
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Design database architecture
- Test and debug Java applications
- Validate software functionality and security
- Contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle
- Writing well designed, testable, efficient code
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications
- Support continuous improvement by investigating alternatives and technologies and presenting these for architectural review
Job knowledge
- Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns.
- Implementation of RESTful interfaces
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL and ORM technologies (JPA2, Hibernate)
- Experience in the Spring Framework
- Hands on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms
-
experience in developing web applications using at least one popular web framework (JSF, Wicket, GWT, Spring MVC)
-
Experience with test-driven development
- Distributed architectural patterns and implementational knowledge
- Azure Hosting and DevOps environments
- Working experience in Industry Standard protocols related API Security including JWT is a must
Qualifications
- Grade 12 (Essential),
- Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering from University (Essential)
Experience
- Managerial experience (preferred)
- Software Development in Java 4+ years (Essential)
- Angular 4+ years (Essential)
- Spring Boot 4+ years (Essential)
- Native Android 4+ years (Preferred)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- Spring
- Native Android
- SQL
- REST
- JAVA EE
- RESTful
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years