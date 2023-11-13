Senior Software Developer with SQL (CH958)

Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who builds digital technology solutions that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.

They are looking to employ a Software Developer with 5+ years of programming in any programming language with strong SQL skills.

The purpose of the role is to plan, develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality, sustainable and scalable products that are aligned to the product strategy.

Qualification and Experience required:

Tertiary qualifications in information technology will count in an applicant’s favour.

5 years’ relevant coding experience

5 years working with SQL databases, ideally PostgreSQL.

Experience with programming for Problem-solving purposes (e.g. Python & JavaScript)

Personal Competencies

Proficient in writing software code.

Proficient with relational databases, including database design, writing complex aggregation queries, writing SQL functions, etc.

Proficient in Linux operating systems.

Proficient knowledge of scrum and Kanban.

Analytical thinking.

Attention to detail.

Goal oriented attitude.

Effective crisis management skills.

Openness to change.

Strong finishing energy.

Responsibilities:

Software Design (40%)

Provide reasonable estimates of complexity and identify what is needed to solve an issue.

Determine how technical problems should be solved in the long term, considering sustainability and scalability, and in effect write stable code.

Identify technical risks and determine controls

Software Development (40%)

Develop, test, deploy and maintain products

Write code that follows well-known patterns and that is easy to understand and maintain by other members of the team

Execute on tickets by taking the whole application into consideration.

Implement technical controls as required

Ensure that service level agreements are

Collaboration (20%)

Provide mentorship for peers and juniors – contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers

Make a positive contribution towards team dynamic and motivation.

Participate in company and team events.

Support other team members.

Support other teams.

General

Adhere to the Information Security Management System policies and procedures as per ISO 27001 and the client’s Information Security Management System (ISMS).

What to expect

Passionate and dedicated team members – We work hard and support each other because we are passionate about what we do and the impact we are making.

Growth opportunities – We have annual personal development discussions to craft out your journey ahead. We have 5 study leave days for those that are pursuing a qualification or certification.

Flexibility – 3 remote workdays with core hours being 10:00 – 15:00. We are output, not input focused.

An energizing environment – We celebrate differences and value individuals. We enjoy celebrating successes, having coffee-walks, playing ping-pong and caring about each other’s personal lives.

Income protection & death cover – We care about our staff and their family when unexpected events occur.

Employee Wellness Programme – We are holistic beings and therefore we invest in the health and wellbeing of our staff.

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Preference will be given to EE candidates.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Data

Javascript

Linux

postgreSQL

Programming

Software Development

SQL

