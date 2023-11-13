Are you ready to embark on an epic coding adventure? We’re on the lookout for a talented Senior WordPress Developer who’s passionate about technology. You’ll be stepping into a role that’s as challenging as it is rewarding. Our client is looking for someone who’s unafraid to push the boundaries and deliver excellence.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 6-8 years of experience.
- Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science
- High-performance and availability are your goals, and you’ll manage all the technical aspects of the CMS to make it happen.
- Building custom WordPress plugins and themes will be your craft -no challenge is too big for you.
- Integrating WordPress with other platforms and APIs.
- Maintaining the security and up-to-dateness of the WordPress core, plugins, and themes will be your watchtower.
- Your knowledge of PHP, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is rock solid, and you’ve got jQuery in your developer toolbox.
- You’ve got hands-on experience with WordPress theme and plugin development-making the impossible possible is your specialty!
- You’re familiar with the WordPress REST API and know your way around integrations like a pro.
Desired Skills:
- WordPress
- HTML
- PHP
- CSS
- RestAPi
- Javascript