Senior WordPress Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you ready to embark on an epic coding adventure? We’re on the lookout for a talented Senior WordPress Developer who’s passionate about technology. You’ll be stepping into a role that’s as challenging as it is rewarding. Our client is looking for someone who’s unafraid to push the boundaries and deliver excellence.

Key Requirements

Minimum 6-8 years of experience.

Bachelor’s degree in Information systems or Computer Science

High-performance and availability are your goals, and you’ll manage all the technical aspects of the CMS to make it happen.

Building custom WordPress plugins and themes will be your craft -no challenge is too big for you.

Integrating WordPress with other platforms and APIs.

Maintaining the security and up-to-dateness of the WordPress core, plugins, and themes will be your watchtower.

Your knowledge of PHP, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is rock solid, and you’ve got jQuery in your developer toolbox.

You’ve got hands-on experience with WordPress theme and plugin development-making the impossible possible is your specialty!

You’re familiar with the WordPress REST API and know your way around integrations like a pro.

Desired Skills:

WordPress

HTML

PHP

CSS

RestAPi

Javascript

