ENVIRONMENT:

Join a leading provider of cutting-edge Telecommunications Solutions as their next Systems Engineer to join their team. Your core duties will span several areas and responsibilities, including pre-sales project preparation, solution design, system integration and testing, installation and upgrades acceptance, and product development and integration of third-party software. The ideal candidate must have at minimum a B. Engineering Degree, and 3-5 years’ experience in Systems Engineering, Telecoms, RF or Software Development.

DUTIES:

Pre-Sales Project Activities

Before contract placement, the Systems Engineer shall be involved in the sales activities stated below.

Requirement and Specification Management

Elicit and define Customer/user needs

Derive and document solution and system requirements

Validate and Verify requirement specifications

Proposal Preparation

Design and propose solutions to meet the requirements and document them in a technical proposal

Provide inputs to Account and Project management

Project Activities

After contract placement, the Senior Systems Engineer shall be involved in the activities stated below.

Detail Solution Design

Finalise Solution Architecture

Provide inputs to Account and Project management

System Integration and Testing

System Integration and Testing

Provide support to System Integration and Testing

Provide inputs for test plans for System Integration and Testing

Project Timelines

Identify and mitigate possible risks to project that may affect timelines and/or deliverables.

Installation, Upgrades and Site Acceptance

Installation

Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with on-site installation activities

Provide support to Order-Fulfilment with System Integration and Setting-to-Work

Upgrades

Plan upgrade activities for site upgrades

Provide input to Test Plans and ensure upgrade Procedures are reviewed

Support upgrade activities on Site that is executed by the Support Department

Review and present the final upgrade report to the Client

Define and supervise solution qualification Tests

Generate Test Plans, Procedures and Manage Solution Integration on Site

Manage Solution integration on Site

Manage and participate in the execution of the qualification of a solution.

Conduct Site Acceptance Testing (Verification and Validation)

Product

Keep up with product development and integration of third-party software, as well as EOL strategies.

Provide inputs into product designs and requirements.

Provide inputs into product EOL strategies.

Provide inputs and review third party software or hardware as required.

REQUIREMENTS:

B. Engineering Degree

3-5 years in Systems Engineering; Telecoms, RF or Software Development

Passion for creating systems and solutions

Project management

Management and Leadership

Planning and organising

Disciplined

Strong verbal and written communication

Good administrative and organisational skills

Creative and analytic problem-solving skills

Good negotiating / conflict resolution skills

Sound decision-making skills

Good understanding of project management process

Telecoms, software, and RF Engineering knowledge

Strong knowledge and experience in Systems

Engineering or Technical Project Management

Strong knowledge and experience of IT hardware, software, and systems

ATTRIBUTES:

Team player

Organised

Self-motivated

Self-starter

High standard of service delivery

Conflict resolution

Problem solving

Time conscious

“Can do” attitude

Logical

Goal-oriented

Respects all stakeholders

Stabilises situations

Brings people together

Creates shared direction

