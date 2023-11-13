Training System Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Coactivate is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual who has a professional manner and excellent people skills. The successful candidate must have a sound knowledge of all communications terminology, technology, and organizational procedures in order to fill the role of a Training System Administrator.
The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:
Qualifications/experience:
- Grade 12
- Relevant qualifications degree / diploma
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in a similar role
- Good computer literacy
- High level of attention to detail
- Good communication skills, both verbal and written
- Basic IT knowledge would be advantageous
- Ability to operate under pressure
- Must be punctual and have a good attendance record
- Must be well disciplined and have a positive attitude
The successful incumbent will be expected to perform duties, which will include:
- All administration duties relating to system access
- Access cards
- Exclusions
- Login requests
- Password resets
- Testing of logins
- Escalating / resolving system issues with I.T
If you feel you meet the above criteria, please send a motivational letter along with your CV to [Email Address Removed] to apply.
About The Employer:
CoActivate is a full service BPO business based in Durban. We have been in business since 2010 but operated under the Likeminds Group banner. In 2018, we rebranded to CoActivate. We offer the full range of BPO services, including Inbound, Outbound, Administration, Sales & Customer Service.