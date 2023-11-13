Training System Administrator

Coactivate is looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual who has a professional manner and excellent people skills. The successful candidate must have a sound knowledge of all communications terminology, technology, and organizational procedures in order to fill the role of a Training System Administrator.

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:

Qualifications/experience:

Grade 12

Relevant qualifications degree / diploma

1 – 2 years’ experience in a similar role

Good computer literacy

High level of attention to detail

Good communication skills, both verbal and written

Basic IT knowledge would be advantageous

Ability to operate under pressure

Must be punctual and have a good attendance record

Must be well disciplined and have a positive attitude

The successful incumbent will be expected to perform duties, which will include:

All administration duties relating to system access

Access cards

Exclusions

Login requests

Password resets

Testing of logins

Escalating / resolving system issues with I.T

If you feel you meet the above criteria, please send a motivational letter along with your CV to [Email Address Removed] to apply.

Desired Skills:

Training System Administrator

system access

exclusions

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

CoActivate is a full service BPO business based in Durban. We have been in business since 2010 but operated under the Likeminds Group banner. In 2018, we rebranded to CoActivate. We offer the full range of BPO services, including Inbound, Outbound, Administration, Sales & Customer Service.

Learn more/Apply for this position