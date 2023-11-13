UX Specialist at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for an UX Specialist to join our team in Cape Town.

(4 days onsite (Monday-Thursday)

To develop the UX, BI, UI and design for various Data and Analytics Use Cases. Developing both the internal UX and UI initiatives as well as our partners and building out design operations which will in turn yield improved user experience for data/analytics implemented use cases. Ensuring that the experience drives adoption and archives the objectives of the ‘use case’ programmes. Establishing the capability and potential partnerships to deliver continuous improvements. Sign off on UX for Use Case Solutions.

Leading the UX capability in the DNA Centre of Excellence to ensure our use cases are effectively implemented and adopted by target users.

• Developing the appropriate intervention with the necessary skills to deliver on our objectives.

• Building out the Data visualisation (UX), BI interfaces that improve user experience.

• UX input into DNA use case solution team.

• Involved in UX initiatives to meet business goals.

• Identify opportunities for improvement.

• Participate in and/or partner in projects for for specific use cases.

• Provide guidance and support to team members for data visualisation.

• Foster a culture that delivers innovative, functional and industry leading designs that meet the needs of our customers.

• Stakeholder presentations and showcases UX and UI oversight and sign off.

• Provide guidance and direction of UX and UI to Use Case teams.

• Provide team approved data visualization strategies for Use Cases.

• Deliver on from UX and UI implementations.

• Provide input, feedback and sign off on UX and UI tasks and projects.

• Ensure that the DNA interfaces are easy to use and reflect the intent of the programmes Building out and scaling DNA UX Capabilities.

• Participate in the growth of the DNA UX function.

UX and UI oversight

• Provide guidance and direction of UX and UI to Use Case teams.

• Provide team approved data visualization strategies for Use Cases.

• Deliver on from UX and UI implementations.

• Provide input, feedback and sign off on UX and UI tasks and projects.

• Ensure that the DNA interfaces are easy to use and reflect the intent of the programmes.

Building out and scaling DNA UX Capabilities

• Participate in the growth of the DNA UX function.

• UX and UI oversight.

• UX and UI sign off.

• Building out BI capability that supports Use Case interfaces.

• Design system management.

• Create efficient workflows.

• Support documentation and reporting standards.

• Support and define testing standards and methods.

• Standardise tools and methods for research and design.

• Optimise processes for delivering design.

• Improving the quality and impact of design outputs.

• Improving consistency.

• Enable alignment and collaboration.

COMPETENCIES

• Lead, mentor, develop, recruit, retain – a competent and motivated team

• Influence internal and external stakeholders, peers and senior team members where necessary to ensure achievement of objectives

• Build and maintain effective relationships with suppliers and 3rd party partnerships

• Planning, organising and systemic thinking

• Attention to detail

• Works effectively under pressure and finds creative ways of coping

• Leads team towards creative solutions and creative thinking ability

• Ability to analyse and interpret information

• Ability to problem solve effectively

JOB REQUIREMENTS

• Relevant Degree/ Diploma

• Development knowledge critical and an ability to demonstrate the understanding of front-end development.

• Experience in Data Analytics, BI and Data Visualisation

• 8 – 10 years in related experience

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

•Strong data analytics and data visualization skills.

• Demonstrate UI, UX, Interaction and Functional Management experience.

• Ability to articulate design reasoning; user-flows, etc.

• Demonstrate knowledge in computer and mobile platforms.

• Knowledge of visual, UI and interaction design principles with an eye for details and consistency.

• Experience and understanding of Product Management and the agile process.

• Strong practical point of view of the Customer Experience in line with the Online vision and brand principles.

Desired Skills:

UX

Specialist

BI

Learn more/Apply for this position