Automation Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Automation Engineer DBN (Mitshubishi Certified)
Our client in the Engineering sector based in Durban is looking for an automotive industry experienced Automation Engineer, Mitshubishi Certified.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent
SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
- 3 – 5 Years Experience in the Automotive Industry
- Mitsubishi Experience is essential
- Toyopuc will be advantageous
Main Responsibilities:
Software Engineering
- Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications
- Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements
- Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation
- Documentation and Backup management
- Commissioning and Handover
- Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements
- Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager
About The Employer:
Our client in the engineering industry, is looking for a Automation Engineer to join their growing team in Durban.