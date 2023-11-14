Automation Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Automation Engineer DBN (Mitshubishi Certified)

Our client in the Engineering sector based in Durban is looking for an automotive industry experienced Automation Engineer, Mitshubishi Certified.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or equivalent

SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

3 – 5 Years Experience in the Automotive Industry

Mitsubishi Experience is essential

Toyopuc will be advantageous

Main Responsibilities:

Software Engineering

Software Development in accordance with the clients’ specifications

Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed Requirements

Hardware Concept Design prior to implementation

Documentation and Backup management

Commissioning and Handover

Adherence to Health and Safety Requirements

Adherence to any other instruction as given by Automation Engineering Manager

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Automation Design

Electrical

Software

About The Employer:

