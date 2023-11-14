BI and SQL Specialist at M&M Consulting

Nov 14, 2023

Key areas of responsibility

  • SQL server 2012 and above relational database development
  • Stored procedures, Functions, triggers
  • SSIS and SQL queries
  • SSAS Development and maintenance
  • Developing SSRS reports
  • Writing more complex queries for specialised requirements on current and new projects
  • Develop operational reporting systems
  • Develop systems to support operations
  • Ensure that data sources cater for demands of ad hoc extracts
  • Operations and maintenance of standard, routine queries
  • Operate, maintain, enhance and optimize queries and systems
  • Ensure correct preparation of data for all operations
  • Additional tasks related to data extracts, automated operations and SQL queries as required
  • Assist with queries to support both business projects, operational and informational needs
  • Ensure that best practices are adhered to at all times
  • Datawarehousing

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Reporting Services –
  • Microsoft Integration Services –
  • Microsoft SQL Server DBA skills –
  • Knowledge of OLAP cubes –
  • Excel knowledge (using PowerPivot
  • PowerQuery and PowerMap)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

