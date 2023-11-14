BI REPORT DEVELOPER at Secondments Recruitment

The purpose of this role is to design, develop, and maintain business intelligence solutions, including data analytical models and various reporting and dash boarding views. The incumbent is responsible to translate business needs into technical specifications and create visualizations and reports. The role requires a deep understanding of data warehousing, data lake concepts, Powerbase development, proficiency in Microsoft Stack tools, and a proven track record of leveraging data to drive business value.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTSFormal Education Minimum qualification of a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Business or related field, or equivalent combination of education. Honors or Masters will be advantageous.

Relevant certifications in Microsoft Stack, Power BI, and data warehousing technologies (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate) are desirable.

Experience/ RequirementsMinimum 8-10 years of related experience working as a Business Intelligence Specialist or similar role, with a focus on the Microsoft Stack, expertise in data warehousing, data lake technologies, and Power BI development.TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

Technologies or relevant software knowledgeResearch and analytical skillsProject managementProblem managementReporting

Strategic Function Contributes to the strategy, vision, and governance of the business unit (BU).

Deliver best practices, iterative improvement, and innovation at the strategic deployment level.

Support the implementation of the centre balance score card (BSC) and other key projects and initiatives.

Provide support in the implementation of automating Business Intelligence software solutions.Product Management Translate business requirements into specifications that will be used to implement the required reports and dashboards, created from potentially multiple data sources.

Design, build and deploy BI solutions such as reports, dashboards, self-service functionality, and predicative models in response to business needs.

Design, develop, maintain and support data analytics platforms and models such as Power BI, SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)).

Create analytical models to store and process data such as OLAP cubes, data marts.

Participate with other specialists to convert legacy reports (primarily ClickView/Excel) to Power BI solutions.

Transition developed reports and dashboards to the operations and support team.

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.

Assist with evaluating and improving existing BI systems.

Collaborate with Digital Transformation and IT teams to integrate systems.

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

Develop and update technical documentation, aligned to governance standards.

Participate in business analysis activities to gather required reporting and dashboard requirements.

Provide support as required to ensure the availability and performance of developed reports and dashboards for both external and internal users.

Ensure proper configuration management and change controls are implemented.

Provide training and assistance to users for the generation of ad hoc reports.

Identify opportunities in existing customer business processes for building reports and dashboards.

Function as an integrator between the business and technology to create solutions for customers.

Design and implement technology best practices, guidelines, and repeatable processes.

Keep abreast with the latest trends and advancements in Business.

Intelligence/Data Analytics technologies and identify opportunities for innovation.Stakeholder ManagementEstablish, build, and maintain collaborative and value-adding working relationships with relevant internal/external stakeholders.

Scan the environment to ensure a clear understanding of stakeholder needs, proactively engage stakeholders to determine their needs and deliver on them in accordance to their needs.

Engage with both internal and external stakeholders to identify and evaluate performance barriers in order to continuously improve service delivery.

Consistently assess stakeholder feedback on performance objectives agreed with both internal/external stakeholders.

Work in collaboration with Data Owners and Stewards to ensure timeous delivery of the work.

Establish and maintain relations with recognized professional bodies within their own professional sphere.

Manage service level agreements (SLAs).People Management Manage own performance to drive productivity.

Participate and/or take lead in the business unit transformation and culture plans.

Provide support to the management team regarding centre management and other people-related tasks.Financial management and Operational ManagementContribute to the compilation of centre budget and manage project expenditure related to functional area.

Ensure compliance to the company policies and procedures.

Ensure compliance with internal processes and procedures.

Manage supply chain processes within scope of work.Other responsibilities (Applicable to All JD’s)Perform and/or manage other projects, tasks, and assignments not stipulated on the Job description as and when required.

