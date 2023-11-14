BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

Job Advert Summary

This role requires an experienced and highly skilled senior business intelligence specialist with expertise in Microsoft Stack, specifically with strong experience in data warehousing, data lake technologies, and Power BI. The incumbent will serve as the technical expert responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining robust and scalable business intelligence solutions using Microsoft technologies such as SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, and Power BI. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, architect data warehouse and data lake solutions, create insightful reports and visualizations, and deliver actionable insights to meet stakeholder needs.

Minimum Requirements

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIESExperience in working as part of a scaled CoE for Business Intelligence and Data Analytics.

Experience implementing Business Intelligence and Data Analytics solutions.

Strong expertise in data warehousing concepts, data modelling, and dimensional modelling principles.

Proficiency in SQL and experience with writing complex queries, stored procedures, and ETL

processes.

Experience with data integration and ETL tools such as SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) or Azure Data Factory.

Familiarity with big data technologies and distributed computing frameworks such as Apache Spark is highly desirable.

Solid understanding of data lake architectures, data governance principles, and data privacy regulations.

Strong experience in developing visually appealing and interactive reports, dashboards, and

visualizations using Microsoft Power BI.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze complex datasets, identify patterns, and derive meaningful insights.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to effectively

present complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences.Research and analyticalMust have knowledge and skills in sourcing public data and information to enable interpretation, identification, and assessment of automation processes.

Ability to integrate various sources of information.Project management Ability to provide oversight for projects and all related activities.

Ability to establish a set of tasks and activities associated with projected outcomes within

stipulated times lines.

Ensure that actions are implemented to achieve the desired results of the project.Problem managementInvestigates and troubleshoot problems to understand the root cause and remove blockers.

Assists with the implementation of agreed remedies and preventative measures through continuous updates to the Stakeholders and Business units based on lessons learned.Reporting Ability to document and communicate the scope of work and findings and recommendations in line with relevant reporting standards or guidelines.Writing and analytical skills.GENERAL REQUIREMENTSFormal Education Minimum 3 year Bachelor’s/ Degree in Computer Science, Information

Systems, or a related field (NQF 7). Honours /Master qualification will be

advantages.

Relevant certifications in Microsoft Stack, Power BI, and data warehousing technologies (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate) are desirable.ExperienceRequirements Minimum 8 years of proven work experience as a Business Intelligence

Specialist or similar role, with a focus on the Microsoft Stack, expertise in data warehousing, data lake technologies, and Power BI development.

Experience in working with/in SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, Azure Data Lake, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI.

Experience working in an agile and waterfall development environment, following best practices for project management and collaboration

Duties and Responsibilities

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s)Strategic Function Support define and manage best practices for our Data Warehouse.

This may include payload design of source data, logical data modeling, implementation, metadata, and testing standards.

Support to set standards and ways of working with data across the company and Auditees, through collaboratively way.Product Management Support with the design and development of data warehouse solutions usingMicrosoft Stack, including SQL Server, Azure Data Warehouse, andAzure Synapse Analytics.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand their data requirements and translate them into scalable and efficient data models that support reporting, analytics, and data integration.

Design and implement ETL processes to extract, transform, and load data from various sources into the data warehouse, ensuring data quality, consistency, and integrity.

Designs, develops, and tests BI solutions such as databases, data warehouses, queries and views, reports, and performs data conversions, imports, and exports of data within and between internal and external Auditees.

Participates in workstream planning process including inception, technical design, development, testing and delivery of BI solutions.

Support with Optimize SQL queries and stored procedures for data retrieval and analysis, ensuring efficient performance and adherence to best practices.

Create visually appealing and interactive reports, dashboards, and visualizations using Microsoft Power BI, enabling stakeholders to derive actionable insights from the data warehouse.

Implement data governance and security measures within the data warehouse environment, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and maintaining data privacy.

Monitor and optimize the performance of the data warehouse, identifying and addressing bottlenecks, and recommending improvements for scalability and efficiency.

Keep abreast of the latest advancements in Microsoft Stack, Power BI, data warehousing, and data lake technologies, evaluating and recommending new tools and techniques that can enhance our business intelligence capabilities.

Keep abreast with the latest trends and advancements in Business Intelligence/Data Analytics technologies and identify opportunities for innovation.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including business stakeholders, data engineers, data scientists, and IT teams, to understand business requirements and deliver impactful insights.

Maintains the quality of the Metadata Repository by adding, modifying, and deleting data.

Provides input to the development of data/information quality metrics.

Provide guidance, training, and problem-solving assistance to other team members.

Tracks, monitors and analyses performance and production issues, and implements improvements.Stakeholder ManagementEstablish, build, and maintain collaborative working relationships with relevant internal stakeholders.

Build and maintain positive and value-adding relationships with relevant internal/external stakeholders.

Scan the environment to ensure a clear understanding of stakeholder needs.

Proactively interact with stakeholders to determine their needs and deliver on them accordingly.

Engage with both internal and external stakeholders to identify and evaluate performance barriers in order to continuously improve service delivery.People Management Manage own performance to drive productivity.

Motivate, coach and mentor junior staff to ensure maximum productivity and development of the staff to their full potential.

Participate and/or take lead in the business unit transformation and culture plans.Financial management and Operational ManagementContribute to the compilation of centre budget, and manage project expenditure related to functional area.

Ensure compliance with company policies and procedures.

Ensure compliance with internal processes and procedures.

Manage supply chain processes within scope of work.Other responsibilitiesPerform and/or manage other projects, tasks, and assignments not stipulated on the Job description as and when required.

Learn more/Apply for this position